Prestige International Announces Treasury Stock Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Prestige International ( (JP:4290) ) is now available.

Prestige International Inc. has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to repurchase treasury stock, aiming to achieve a total return ratio of 70% or more as part of its medium-term business plan. This move follows a period of record-high sales and operating profit, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning profits to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4290) stock is a Buy with a Yen731.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prestige International stock, see the JP:4290 Stock Forecast page.

More about Prestige International

Prestige International Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive management solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 230,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen81.9B

Learn more about 4290 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue