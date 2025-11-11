Press Kogyo Revises Year-End Dividend Forecast Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7246) ) is now available.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, increasing it from 17 yen to 19 yen per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 35 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s positive outlook on its financial performance, as indicated by the upward revision of its consolidated financial results forecast, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its operational strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7246) stock is a Buy with a Yen716.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7246 Stock Forecast page.

More about Press Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing automotive parts and components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in its market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 336,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen61.83B

For a thorough assessment of 7246 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue