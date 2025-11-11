Press Kogyo Revises Financial Forecast Upward for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7246) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting an expected increase in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. This upward revision is attributed to increased production volumes in the U.S. and Thailand, as well as a weaker yen, enhancing the company’s financial outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7246) stock is a Buy with a Yen716.00 price target.

More about Press Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on producing automotive parts and components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market focus that includes both domestic and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 336,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen61.83B



