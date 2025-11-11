Press Kogyo Announces Strategic Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7246) ) is now available.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. announced its decision to acquire and subsequently cancel up to 2.5% of its common stock as part of a strategic capital policy aimed at returning profits to shareholders. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value and provide the company with greater flexibility in executing its capital strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7246) stock is a Buy with a Yen716.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7246 Stock Forecast page.

More about Press Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing automotive components and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its strategic market positioning in the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 336,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen61.83B

