Prescient Therapeutics Announces Cessation of Securities

Prescient Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:PTX) ) has issued an announcement.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited announced the cessation of 1,000,000 securities under the ASX code PTXAK due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s financial strategies and future growth prospects.

Prescient Therapeutics Limited

Prescient Therapeutics Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative cancer therapies. The company is engaged in creating targeted and personalized treatment options to improve patient outcomes in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 956,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.82M

