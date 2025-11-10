Prenetics Reports Record Growth in Q3 2025, IM8 Brand Surges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Prenetics Group ( (PRE) ).

On November 10, 2025, Prenetics Global Limited announced its third quarter financial results, showcasing a remarkable 568% year-over-year revenue increase to $23.6 million. The company’s IM8 brand is on track to achieve $120 million in annualized recurring revenue by December 2025, marking the fastest growth in the supplements industry. Prenetics’ financial strength is bolstered by a recent $44 million equity offering, positioning the company for aggressive global expansion. With a strong balance sheet, zero debt, and strategic investments, Prenetics is poised to capitalize on growth opportunities, aiming for a $300 million ARR by the end of 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRE) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prenetics Group stock, see the PRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRE is a Neutral.

Prenetics Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows significant profitability challenges despite a strong equity base. Technical analysis suggests mixed momentum, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing losses and lack of dividends, contributing to a lower score.

To see Spark’s full report on PRE stock, click here.

More about Prenetics Group

Prenetics Global Limited is a leading health sciences company that operates in the premium health and longevity sector. The company is known for its IM8 brand, which has achieved significant growth in the global supplements industry. Prenetics focuses on direct-to-consumer sales with a strong emphasis on subscription-based recurring revenue and premium positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 127,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $174.1M

For an in-depth examination of PRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue