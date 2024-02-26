Premium Nickel Unveils Promising Drill Results

North American Nickel (TSE:PNRL) has released an update.

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has announced significant assay results from their Selebi North underground mine in Botswana, showcasing a promising 110.75 meters of 2.56% Nickel Equivalent. These results are part of a series of releases, accumulating 37 drill holes totaling around 13,602 meters, as the company progresses towards completing its first Mineral Resource Estimate in 2024. The company’s ongoing exploration efforts hint at potential expansion of the deposit, with successful testing of new mineralization zones.

