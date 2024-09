Premier Foods (GB:PFD) has released an update.

Premier Foods plc has announced that Tim Elliott, Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has invested in the company by purchasing 2,500 ordinary shares at a price of 178.1003p each. The transaction took place on the 13th of September 2024 and is in line with the reporting requirements set by the Market Abuse Regulation.

