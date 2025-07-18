Premier African Minerals Advances Zulu Lithium Project with Promising Test Run Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Premier African Minerals ( (GB:PREM) ) has issued an update.

Premier African Minerals Limited has provided an update on the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project, highlighting the completion of the initial flotation plant test run after installing new inserts. The test run showed promising improvements in concentrate grade, though recovery rates still need optimization. The company plans to continue refining the plant’s operations with the OEM taking control to achieve a steady state and improve recoveries, which is crucial for commercial viability. The ongoing support from contractors, staff, and shareholders is acknowledged, and civil construction for an alternative float section is nearing completion, offering potential for process capacity expansion.

More about Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa, with projects in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium, tantalum, and gold, with projects ranging from brownfield sites with near-term production potential to grassroots exploration.

Average Trading Volume: 1,769,946,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £16.34M

