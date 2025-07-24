Predictive Oncology Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Predictive Oncology ( (POAI) ).

Predictive Oncology Inc. faced potential delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to non-compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity and bid price requirements. After a hearing on July 17, 2025, Nasdaq granted the company an extension until December 8, 2025, to meet these requirements, though there is no assurance of compliance.

Spark’s Take on POAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POAI is a Underperform.

Predictive Oncology’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by severe financial instability, poor valuation metrics, and ongoing compliance issues with Nasdaq. The bearish technical indicators further suggest weak market sentiment, contributing to a low score.

