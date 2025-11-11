Predict S.p.A. Secures Contract to Supply Interactive Robots to Corporea Museum

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Predict S.P.A. Class B ( (IT:PRE) ) has provided an update.

Predict S.p.A. has secured a contract to supply three interactive robots to the Corporea Museum in Naples, enhancing the museum experience with advanced interaction technologies. This contract, valued at 110,000 Euros, represents a significant business opportunity for Predict, expanding its digital solutions into new contexts and reinforcing its position as an innovator in the med-tech sector. The robots will engage visitors with interactive features, demonstrating Predict’s versatility and potential for growth in educational environments.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:PRE) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Predict S.P.A. Class B stock, see the IT:PRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Predict S.P.A. Class B

Predict S.p.A., founded in 2008 in Bari, is an innovative SME in the healthcare sector, organized into four Strategic Business Units. These units focus on in vivo diagnostic imaging, breath analysis, and digital healthcare solutions, including augmented reality and robotics technology. The company is known for its innovative products like Mistral, a breath analysis technology for non-invasive cancer screening, and Aphel, an AI platform for robots used in educational and healthcare settings.

Average Trading Volume: 29,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €5.97M

For detailed information about PRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

