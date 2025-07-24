Precision Tsugami Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1651) ) has issued an update.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 18, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting a mandate for share repurchase. These resolutions are poised to impact the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially affecting shareholder value and market positioning.

More about Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on precision machine tools. The company provides a range of products and services aimed at enhancing manufacturing efficiency and precision, catering to various industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,455,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.98B

For a thorough assessment of 1651 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue