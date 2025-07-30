Prada S.p.A. Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prada SpA ( (HK:1913) ) has issued an update.

Prada S.p.A. has announced a change in its board of directors, with the resignation of Ms. Marina Sylvia Caprotti as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective July 30, 2025, to focus on other business commitments. In her place, Ms. Ilaria Resta has been appointed, bringing extensive experience from her previous roles at Audemars Piguet and Procter & Gamble. This change is expected to bring fresh perspectives to Prada’s board, potentially influencing its strategic direction and strengthening its industry positioning.

More about Prada SpA

Prada S.p.A. is a prominent player in the luxury fashion industry, known for its high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. The company is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and is recognized for its innovative designs and significant influence in the global fashion market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,773,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$122.8B

