Prada Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Prada SpA ( (HK:1913) ) has shared an announcement.

Prada Group reported a 9% increase in net revenues, reaching €2,740 million for the first half of 2025, with a notable 10% rise in retail net sales. While the Prada brand saw a 2% decrease, Miu Miu experienced a significant 49% growth. Sales increased across all regions, with the Middle East leading at 26%. The Group achieved an EBIT adjusted of €619 million and a net income of €386 million, reflecting strong financial performance and a net financial surplus of €352 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1913) stock is a Hold with a HK$59.80 price target.

More about Prada SpA

Prada S.p.A., listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a prominent player in the luxury goods industry, operating with brands like Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe. The company produces and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready-to-wear items, and also ventures into the food, sailing, eyewear, and beauty sectors. With 25 industrial facilities and products sold in 70 countries, Prada maintains a substantial global presence through its directly operated stores and e-commerce platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,773,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$122.8B

