PR TIMES Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q1 2025

PR TIMES Corporation ( (JP:3922) ) has issued an update.

PR TIMES Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ending May 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 19.7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 78.4% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results reflect its solid market positioning and effective operational strategies, which are expected to positively impact stakeholders and further strengthen its industry presence.

More about PR TIMES Corporation

PR TIMES Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the communications and media industry. It is known for providing press release distribution services, focusing on enhancing corporate communication and public relations strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 35,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.29B

