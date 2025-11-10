PR TIMES Corporation Achieves Record Financial Growth in Q2 FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from PR TIMES Corporation ( (JP:3922) ) is now available.

PR TIMES Corporation reported significant financial growth in the second quarter of FY2025, with net sales and operating profit increasing by 20.5% and 112.8% year on year, respectively, marking record highs. The company has revised its full-year forecasts upward, anticipating net sales of ¥9.522 billion and an operating profit of ¥3.6 billion, reflecting a strong performance and strategic investments. The number of press releases reached a new high, and the company is on track to exceed its medium-term management goals, aiming for substantial growth in corporate value and social impact by FY2030.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3922) stock is a Buy with a Yen3257.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PR TIMES Corporation stock, see the JP:3922 Stock Forecast page.

More about PR TIMES Corporation

PR TIMES Corporation operates in the media and communications industry, primarily focusing on press release distribution services. The company is listed on both the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier markets, under the code 3922.

Average Trading Volume: 71,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.07B

