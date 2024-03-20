PPX Mining Raises Funds for Expansion

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp. is set to bolster its exploration initiatives with a C$1.35 million private placement offering, involving the sale of 30 million units at C$0.045 each. These funds are earmarked for further exploration around the high-yield Callanquitas East area at their Igor project, with the offering expected to close by April 30, 2024. The initiative follows recent promising drilling results, intensifying investor interest in the company’s growth potential.

