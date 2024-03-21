PPX Mining Prepares for New Plant Construction

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp. is restructuring its subsidiary operations as it gears up for the construction of a new processing plant at its Igor Project, aiming to manage capital costs effectively during both construction and operational phases. The company is collaborating with UHY BSA Group to overhaul its accounting systems and is seeking additional partnerships for human resources and quality management to ensure high standards of operation. PPX Mining is also reinforcing its commitment to responsible mining and community engagement in Peru.

