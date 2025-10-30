Pozzi Milano Opens Third Exercise Period for 2022-2027 Warrants

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pozzi Milano S.P.A. ( (IT:POZ) ).

Pozzi Milano S.p.A. announced the opening of the third exercise period for its 2022-2027 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares from November 5 to November 20, 2025. The exercise price is set at €0.64 per share, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous period. This move is part of Pozzi Milano’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value, potentially impacting its market presence and offering opportunities for stakeholders to invest in the company’s growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:POZ) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pozzi Milano S.P.A. stock, see the IT:POZ Stock Forecast page.

More about Pozzi Milano S.P.A.

Pozzi Milano S.p.A., based in Monticelli Brusati, Italy, operates in the tableware industry, offering medium-to-high-end themed tableware collections and gift items under the EasyLife brand. The company owns the Pozzi and Castello Pozzi brands, managed under a licensing strategy, and distributes the WD Lifestyle brand internationally. Pozzi Milano conducts production through outsourcing, utilizing a network of suppliers in China, Europe, and Italy, and is known for its trend-driven product range. Recent expansions include the acquisition of Mascagni Casa S.r.l. and Venditio SAS.

Average Trading Volume: 22,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €17.21M

Find detailed analytics on POZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

