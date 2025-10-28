Powermax Minerals Launches Phase 2 Exploration at Cameron REE Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Powermax Minerals, Inc. ( (TSE:PMAX) ) is now available.

Powermax Minerals Inc. has commenced Phase 2 of its exploration program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia, following encouraging results from Phase 1 that confirmed the presence of both light and heavy rare earth elements. The Phase 2 objectives include geological mapping, systematic rock sampling, and integration of various datasets to refine drill targets, which could significantly enhance the project’s value and strengthen Powermax’s position in the rare earth element industry.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property in British Columbia and the Atikokan REE Property in Ontario, and owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project in Wyoming.

