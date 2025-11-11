Powermatic Data Systems Announces Board and Committee Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Powermatic Data Systems Ltd. ( (SG:BCY) ) just unveiled an update.

Powermatic Data Systems Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees. Mr. Teo Thiam Chye Eric has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director and a member of several committees, while Dr. Chen Mun has been re-appointed as CEO. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Powermatic Data Systems Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 10,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$108M

Find detailed analytics on BCY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue