Powermatic Data Systems Announces Board and Committee Changes

Powermatic Data Systems Ltd. ( (SG:BCY) ) just unveiled an update.
Powermatic Data Systems Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced changes to its Board and Board Committees. Mr. Teo Thiam Chye Eric has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director and a member of several committees, while Dr. Chen Mun has been re-appointed as CEO. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction.
More about Powermatic Data Systems Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 10,250
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: S$108M
