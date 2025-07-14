Powerlong Real Estate Adjourns Liquidation Hearing for Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1238) ) has shared an announcement.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited announced that the liquidation application against its wholly-owned subsidiary, Powerlong Real Estate (BVI) Holdings Limited, has been further adjourned to allow more time for restructuring its offshore indebtedness. This move indicates the company’s efforts to stabilize its financial position and suggests a strategic approach to managing its liabilities, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in real estate development and management. It operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development of commercial and residential properties.

Average Trading Volume: 2,306,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.41B

