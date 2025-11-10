Powerfleet Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Powerfleet reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with total revenue reaching $111.7 million, marking a 45% year-over-year increase. The company achieved strong growth in its AI-powered SaaS solutions, leading to a 7% sequential revenue increase and a 57% rise in services revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, reflecting its strong market position and operational momentum.

Spark’s Take on AIOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIOT is a Neutral.

Powerfleet’s overall score is driven by strong service revenue growth and strategic progress in SaaS, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, financial performance issues, particularly in profitability and cash flow, and valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio, weigh down the score.

More about Powerfleet

Powerfleet, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on AI-powered SaaS solutions. The company is known for its safety and compliance solutions, targeting global markets with a particular emphasis on wireless solutions and telematics.

Average Trading Volume: 1,572,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $652.5M

