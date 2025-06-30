PowerCell Secures First Major Order for Next-Gen Marine Fuel Cell System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PowerCell Sweden AB has secured a SEK 44 million contract with a leading Italian marine OEM for its next-generation marine fuel cell system, marking the first commercial order for its MW-class technology. This agreement signifies a shift in the maritime industry towards zero-emission solutions, driven by commercial demand and regulatory frameworks, and highlights PowerCell’s strengthened position in supporting customers with high-power, efficient fuel cell systems.

PowerCell Sweden AB is a global leader in hydrogen electric solutions, specializing in unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With a focus on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, emission-free world, the company targets various industries including aviation, marine, off-road, on-road, and stationary power generation. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, PowerCell operates globally and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

