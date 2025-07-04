Power Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ) has shared an announcement.

Power Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 17,006,667 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code PNN, effective from July 4, 2025. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions, which may impact the company’s market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about PepinNini Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 575,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.79M

