Power Minerals Issues Shares to Strengthen Financial Position

Power Minerals Limited has issued 17,006,667 fully paid ordinary shares without investor disclosure under the Corporations Act. This move indicates compliance with relevant legal provisions and suggests a strategic effort to bolster its financial position, potentially impacting its operations and market standing.

Average Trading Volume: 575,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.79M

