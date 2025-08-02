Power Grid Corporation Hosts Analysts and Investors Meet to Discuss Q1 Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( (IN:POWERGRID) ).

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited recently held an Analysts’ and Institutional Investors’ Meet in Mumbai on August 1, 2025. During the meeting, the senior management team discussed the company’s business outlook following the release of its financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26. This event provided an opportunity for analysts and investors to interact with the company’s leadership, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market positioning.

More about Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the transmission of electricity across India. The company is a central transmission utility and plays a crucial role in the national grid management, ensuring the efficient and reliable delivery of power.

Average Trading Volume: 406,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 2706B INR

