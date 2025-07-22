Powell Industries Expands Board with New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Powell Industries ( (POWL) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Powell Industries‘ Board of Directors expanded from eight to nine members, appointing Mark W. Smith as a new director. Smith’s term will begin on August 1, 2025, and he will serve on the Audit Committee. He will receive compensation under the company’s standard arrangement for non-employee directors and an initial stock award valued at $50,000.

Spark’s Take on POWL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POWL is a Outperform.

Powell Industries demonstrates strong financial performance and a positive earnings outlook, driven by robust revenue growth and strategic product development. Technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, which may warrant caution. Valuation is fair, not offering significant upside or income potential.

More about Powell Industries

Average Trading Volume: 289,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.75B

