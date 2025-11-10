Pou Sheng Reports Revenue Decline in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) ( (HK:3813) ) has shared an update.

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited reported a slight decrease in its net consolidated operating revenue for October 2025, with a 0.7% decline compared to the same month last year. Additionally, the company’s net consolidated accumulative operating revenue for the first ten months of 2025 saw a 7.0% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, indicating a challenging market environment.

More about Pou Sheng International (Holdings)

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company is involved in the retail and distribution of sportswear and footwear, operating under the larger umbrella of Pou Chen Corporation, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,464,056

Current Market Cap: HK$2.48B

