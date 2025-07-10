Pou Sheng Reports Decline in June 2025 Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pou Sheng International (Holdings) ( (HK:3813) ) is now available.

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited reported a 16.4% decrease in net consolidated operating revenue for June 2025 compared to the same month in the previous year, amounting to RMB 1,181,264,000. Additionally, the company’s net consolidated accumulative operating revenue for the first half of 2025 decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, totaling RMB 9,159,425,000. This decline in revenue could impact the company’s market positioning and investor confidence, as it reflects a challenging business environment.

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, which is listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Yue Yuen is considered a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Pou Sheng operates within the retail industry, focusing on sportswear and footwear products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,713,525

Current Market Cap: HK$2.63B

