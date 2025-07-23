Popular Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Popular ( (BPOP) ) has issued an announcement.

Popular, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a net income of $210.4 million, up from $177.5 million in the first quarter. The company saw improvements across various financial metrics, including net interest income, net interest margin, and credit quality. Additionally, Popular announced an increase in its quarterly dividend and a new stock repurchase program, reflecting its robust capital position and commitment to shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on BPOP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BPOP is a Outperform.

Popular’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, indicating solid growth prospects. Technical analysis suggests a bullish trend, while valuation metrics confirm reasonable pricing with attractive dividends. Recent corporate events further enhance its market position and investor appeal.

More about Popular

Average Trading Volume: 536,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.89B

