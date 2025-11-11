Pony AI Inc. Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call for Q3 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Pony AI Inc. ( (HK:2026) ) is now available.

Pony AI Inc. has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 25, 2025, to approve and publish the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company will also hold an earnings conference call on the same day, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Pony AI Inc.

Pony AI Inc. operates in the autonomous vehicle industry, focusing on developing self-driving technology and solutions. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is controlled through weighted voting rights.

Average Trading Volume: 4,334,540

