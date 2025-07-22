Polyrizon Achieves Breakthrough in Allergy Blocker Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Polyrizon Ltd. ( (PLRZ) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, Polyrizon Ltd. announced successful preclinical results for its PL-14 Allergy Blocker, part of its Capture & Contain platform, which demonstrated effective intranasal delivery and allergen blocking capabilities. Conducted in collaboration with the University of Parma, the study showed over 60% deposition in the nasal vestibule, highlighting the product’s potential as a frontline preventive treatment for allergic rhinitis. This development aligns with the growing allergen blocker market, projected to expand significantly due to increasing allergy incidences and demand for relief products. Polyrizon plans to continue preclinical validation and move towards clinical trials, reinforcing its position in the biotechnology industry.

Polyrizon Ltd. is a biotechnology company that specializes in developing innovative intranasal products, particularly focusing on medical device hydrogels delivered as nasal sprays. These products form a hydrogel-based shield in the nasal cavity to protect against viruses and allergens. The company’s proprietary Capture and Contain (C&C) technology acts as a biological mask, and they are also working on Trap and Target (T&T) technology for nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

