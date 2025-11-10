Poly Property Group Updates Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ) has provided an update.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited has announced an updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective 10 November 2025. This restructuring includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific assignments to four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance. This organizational update is likely to impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relationships.

More about Poly Property Group Co

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and management, serving various market segments with a commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

YTD Price Performance: 27.88%

Average Trading Volume: 31,181,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.41B

