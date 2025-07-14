Poly Property Group Issues RMB500 Million Medium-Term Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited announced the successful issuance of RMB500 million in medium-term notes by its subsidiary, Shanghai Poly Property. The notes, with a 5-year term and a 2.57% coupon rate, will refinance internal funds used for repaying previous notes, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational flexibility.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with a focus on property development and management. It operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Poly Property.

YTD Price Performance: 5.47%

Average Trading Volume: 5,486,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.11B

