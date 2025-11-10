Poly Property Group Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Geng Yuehua as a Non-executive Director, effective from November 10, 2025. This appointment also includes his membership in the Audit and Nomination Committees, potentially strengthening the company’s governance and strategic oversight. Mr. Geng brings extensive experience from his previous roles in finance and management within the Poly Group, which may enhance the company’s operational and strategic capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0119) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Poly Property Group Co stock, see the HK:0119 Stock Forecast page.

More about Poly Property Group Co

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on property development and management. It operates as part of a larger group with interests in finance and investment, particularly in the Hong Kong and mainland China markets.

YTD Price Performance: 27.88%

Average Trading Volume: 31,181,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.41B

For an in-depth examination of 0119 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue