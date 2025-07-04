Poly Medicure Limited Initiates Postal Ballot for Member Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Poly Medicure Limited ( (IN:POLYMED) ) is now available.

Poly Medicure Limited has announced a Postal Ballot Notice seeking approval from its members through a remote e-voting process. This initiative is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements. The e-voting will be conducted from July 5 to August 3, 2025, with the results to be published on the company’s and stock exchanges’ websites. This move underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence, potentially impacting its corporate governance and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Poly Medicure Limited

Poly Medicure Limited operates in the medical device industry, focusing on the production and distribution of healthcare products. The company is known for its range of medical devices and equipment, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 6,793

Current Market Cap: 229.9B INR

