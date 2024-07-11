Pollen Street Group Executes Share Buyback

Pollen Street Group Limited (GB:POLN) has released an update.

Pollen Street Group Limited has announced the buyback of 100,000 of its ordinary shares at a uniform price of 730 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue, excluding those in treasury, stands at 62,491,462, setting the denominator for shareholders’ notifications of interest changes under the FCA’s rules. This move is part of the buyback program initiated by the company on March 21, 2024.

For further insights into GB:POLN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.