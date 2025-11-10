poLight ASA Secures Follow-On Order for AR|MR Display Technology

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

poLight ASA ( (DE:3OL0) ) has shared an update.

poLight ASA has secured a follow-on purchase order valued at NOK 880,000 for its TWedge® wobulator samples from a leading consumer OEM for an AR|MR display application. This order highlights the growing interest in poLight’s innovative technology, suggesting a promising integration of TWedge® and TLens® in the AR|MR market, potentially strengthening the company’s position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about poLight ASA

poLight ASA, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in tunable optics technology, with its flagship product, TLens®, which enhances autofocus camera performance in devices like smartphones and medical equipment. The company is headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway, and has a global presence with employees in several countries.

YTD Price Performance: 51.15%

Average Trading Volume: 569,757

Current Market Cap: NOK1.54B

