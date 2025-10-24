PolarX Ltd Schedules Extraordinary General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from PolarX Ltd ( (AU:PXX) ) is now available.

PolarX Ltd has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 25, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The meeting will address a transaction deemed fair and reasonable for shareholders not associated with Northern Star, as per an Independent Expert’s Report. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and monitor the company’s website for updates.

