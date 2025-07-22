PointsBet Rejects Betr’s Offer in Favor of MIXI’s Cash Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ) is now available.

PointsBet Holdings has rejected an unsolicited all-scrip takeover offer from Betr Entertainment, citing the offer’s conditional nature and lack of cash certainty as key reasons. Instead, PointsBet’s board unanimously recommends accepting a superior cash offer from MIXI Australia, which is considered more favorable due to its definite cash value and lower associated risks.

PointsBet Holdings Limited is a company operating in the sports betting industry, offering a range of betting products and services. The company focuses on providing innovative and engaging betting experiences to its customers, with a market presence in Australia and other regions.

