PointsBet Director’s Interest Update: Equity Changes Announced

PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ) has shared an announcement.

PointsBet Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Samuel Swanell. The change includes the acquisition of 192,198 ordinary shares through the vesting of Performance Share Rights (PSRs) under the Key Employee Equity Plan, valued at approximately $227,754.63. This adjustment in director’s interest reflects internal movements in equity holdings, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

More about PointsBet Holdings

PointsBet Holdings Limited operates in the sports betting and gaming industry, offering a range of wagering products and services. The company focuses on providing innovative and engaging betting experiences to its customers, leveraging technology to enhance user engagement and market reach.

Average Trading Volume: 1,018,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$399.2M

