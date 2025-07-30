PodcastOne Reports Record Q1 FY 2026 Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Courtside Group Inc ( (PODC) ) has shared an announcement.

PodcastOne reported preliminary financial results for Q1 FY 2026, achieving record revenue of approximately $15 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $580,000, marking a 284% year-over-year increase. The company raised its FY 2026 guidance to $56-60 million in revenue and $3-5 million in adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, PodcastOne added 14 new podcasts, totaling over 200 on its network, and maintained its position in Podtrac’s Top 10 Publishers rankings for seven consecutive months, currently holding the ninth spot.

The most recent analyst rating on (PODC) stock is a Buy with a $3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Courtside Group Inc stock, see the PODC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PODC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PODC is a Neutral.

Courtside Group Inc’s stock score reflects its revenue growth and strong equity position, counterbalanced by challenges in profitability and cash flow. While technicals show slight upward momentum, the valuation remains a concern with negative earnings. Positive corporate events, including anticipated revenue records and strategic initiatives, offer potential for future improvements.

More about Courtside Group Inc

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform offering a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. The company has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a network of 200 top podcasters and reaches over 1 billion monthly impressions across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Average Trading Volume: 66,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $49.42M

