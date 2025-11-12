PodcastOne Reports Record Growth and Raises Guidance

Courtside Group Inc ( (PODC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Courtside Group Inc presented to its investors.

PodcastOne, Inc. is a prominent podcast platform that offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, marketing, production, and distribution, catering to both creators and advertisers in the digital media industry. The company has achieved over 3.9 billion downloads and maintains a vast network of top podcasters and distribution channels.

PodcastOne has reported record financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2026, showcasing significant growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company has also raised its full-year guidance, indicating strong future performance expectations.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, PodcastOne’s revenue increased by 22% year-over-year to $15.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA surged by 369% to $1.1 million. For the first half of the fiscal year, revenue rose by 19% to $30.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew by 332% to $1.7 million. The company also expanded its podcast network by adding 17 new shows and maintained its top 10 status in Podtrac rankings.

Strategic partnerships have played a crucial role in PodcastOne’s success, with expanded collaborations with Amazon and a Fortune 250 streaming partner contributing to increased revenue. The company also sold three podcast titles to major TV and streaming platforms, further diversifying its revenue streams.

Looking ahead, PodcastOne’s management remains confident in leveraging technology to enhance its offerings and solidify its position as a leading AI-powered podcast network. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory by focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships.

