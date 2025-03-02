PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. Reports NTA and Dividend Details

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. ( (AU:PGF) ) just unveiled an update.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) figures as of 28 February 2025, with NTA before tax accruals at $2.35 and NTA after tax at $2.08 per ordinary share. The company also confirmed a fully franked dividend of 5.5 cents per share, set to be paid on 14 April 2025, reflecting a gross dividend yield of 6.52% per annum. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, although future dividend payments are contingent upon market conditions and investment performance.

More about PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company is involved in managing a diversified portfolio aimed at generating long-term capital growth for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 8.07%

Average Trading Volume: 257,558

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

