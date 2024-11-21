Plus500 Expands Share Buyback Programme

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Plus500, a global fintech firm, has announced the repurchase of 32,346 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to hold the shares in treasury, affecting the total voting rights and share calculations for investors. The transaction was executed at a volume-weighted average price of 2,512.94 GBp per share.

For further insights into GB:PLUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.