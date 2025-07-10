Plurilock Becomes Certified Services Partner for Forcepoint

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Plurilock Security Inc ( (TSE:PLUR) ) has issued an update.

Plurilock Security Inc. has been named a Certified Services Partner for Forcepoint, enhancing its role as a trusted advisor and managed cybersecurity provider. This partnership allows Plurilock to offer its Critical Services to Forcepoint customers through an integrated approach, providing implementation, policy tuning, hosting, and managed services for Forcepoint’s data security solutions. The collaboration is already generating new leads and opportunities, particularly benefiting customers with limited internal resources by offering seamless support for Forcepoint deployments. This move strengthens Plurilock’s position in the cybersecurity industry, accelerates its shift to a recurring services model, and deepens its involvement in complex enterprise and regulated markets.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PLUR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PLUR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is impacted heavily by Plurilock’s financial instability and unattractive valuation. However, recent corporate achievements provide a positive outlook, partially offsetting financial risks. Technical analysis suggests cautious sentiment, aligning with the company’s current financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PLUR stock, click here.

More about Plurilock Security Inc

Plurilock Security Inc. is a global cybersecurity solutions provider that sells its services to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments, as well as Global 2000 companies. The company specializes in offering Critical Services to help clients defend against, detect, and prevent data breaches and cyberattacks.

Average Trading Volume: 120,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$18.06M

For detailed information about PLUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue