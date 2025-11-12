PLDT Reports Revenue Growth and Positive Cash Flow

PLDT, Inc. ( (PHI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PLDT, Inc. presented to its investors.

PLDT, Inc. is the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines, providing a wide range of digital and telecommunications services through its extensive fiber optic backbone and networks.

In the first nine months of 2025, PLDT reported a 3% increase in consolidated gross service revenues, reaching ₱158.9 billion, with data and broadband services accounting for 85% of these revenues. The company’s EBITDA also rose by 3% to ₱82.8 billion, maintaining a stable margin of 52%.

Key financial highlights include a steady core income of ₱25.8 billion, despite a 5% decline in Telco Core Income. The company achieved positive free cash flows ahead of its forecast, and capital expenditures were reduced to ₱43.0 billion, reflecting disciplined spending. PLDT’s wireless consumer segment generated ₱63.2 billion in revenues, supported by increased 5G adoption and fixed wireless access growth.

PLDT continues to focus on sustainability and digital transformation, with improvements in ESG ratings and initiatives in environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The company remains committed to enhancing its network infrastructure and expanding its digital services.

Looking ahead, PLDT aims to convert its current stability into progress, focusing on growth and excellence amid market pressures and economic challenges.

