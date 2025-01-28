PLDT Announces Director Resignation and Dividend Declaration

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

PLDT Inc. announced the resignation of Atty. Santiago Dionisio R. Agdeppa as director, effective February 1, 2025, during a board meeting on January 28, 2025. The company also declared a cash dividend of P12,150,000 on its Series IV Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on March 15, 2025, with a record date of February 11, 2025. This decision was made based on sufficient unaudited retained earnings as of June 30, 2024, indicating a stable financial position to support the dividend payout.

More about PLDT

PLDT Inc. is a telecommunications, media, and technology company based in the Philippines. It provides a wide range of services including fixed line, wireless, and broadband internet, primarily focusing on the Philippine market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.30%

Average Trading Volume: 75,560

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.81B

