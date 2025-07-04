Platzer Fastigheter Reports Positive Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ( ($SE:PLAZ.B) ) has shared an update.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB reported positive results for the first half of 2025, with an 8% increase in rental income and a 9% rise in operating surplus, despite challenging economic conditions. The company actively engaged in strategic transactions, including property sales and acquisitions, to realign its portfolio for future growth, highlighting its resilience and strategic focus in a turbulent market.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:PLAZ.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK112.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB stock, see the SE:PLAZ.B Stock Forecast page.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB is a company that owns and develops commercial properties in Gothenburg, Sweden, with a portfolio valued at approximately SEK 30 billion. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 176,752

Current Market Cap: SEK9.67B

